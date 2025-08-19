Clinical Harps lift Minor ‘A’ Championship title

Minor A Football Championship Final

Derrygonnelly 3-10 Newtownbutler 2-09

THREE first-half goals from Michael Duffy, Shay McKenna and Mark Gallagher helped Derrygonnelly to a Fermanagh Minor A Football Championship title after a big victory over Newtownbutler on Wednesday.

Down through the years, Newtownbutler have dominated at this age group and they went into the game at St Patrick’s Park in Tempo as major favourites, but a valiant Harps effort caused a huge upset.

Derrygonnelly led by one-point at the break, opening up a 3-02 to 2-04 advantage at half-time.

Declan Meehan’s side made a strong start to the game with Gallagher fisting over the opening score, before Newtownbutler’s Daire Chapman levelled the match after two minutes with a good score from range.

The First Fermanagh’s surged two in front after Jack Crudden and Daithi Swift hit scores, before Derrygonnelly’s Duffy unleashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net after nine minutes.

Newtownbutler quickly hit back though, scoring their first goal almost immediately when Crudden slotted the ball past Derrygonnelly goalkeeper Jacob McHugh, after a good lay off from corner forward Swift.

The First Fermanagh’s were dominating around the middle of the pitch and midfielder Ryan Crudden coolly slotted the ball low to the bottom left corner of the net to put the Newtownbutler side five in front.

Derrygonnelly needed a goal to get back into the game and they managed to swoop for their second major when Gallagher collected the ball out in front of his defender, before smashing the ball to the net.

Conall Rasdale and Swift traded scores, before Derrygonnelly stuck for their third when Shay McKenna palmed the ball to the net and past the helpless Conor Caughey to put his side one up at the break.

Newtownbutler made a strong start to the second half with Swift levelling the game immediately with a sweetly struck free.

Naoise Harbinson was a central player for Derrygonnelly in the second half and he kicked over to put his team one up.

With Conor Casey entering the play, Newtownbutler played a very strong kicking game, with full-forward Crudden narrowly pulling his effort to the left of Derrygonnelly goalkeeper McHugh’s post.

Crudden levelled the game with a free after 35 minutes, but Derrygonnelly centre half-forward Harbinson then kicked his second of the half to put Declan Meehan’s charges one ahead again.

After Rasdale pointed a free to increase Derrygonnelly’s advantage to two, Newtownbutler were awarded a penalty when Casey was hauled to the ground by keeper McHugh, with the keeper shown yellow.

Chapman stepped up to the spot and fired low to McHugh’s right, but the Derrygonnelly keeper turned the ball around the post, in a potentially pivotal moment of the game.

Despite missing the penalty, Chapman lofted over a good two-point free to level the game with 12 minutes of normal time remaining, as both sides rang the changes, entering the final quarter.

Newtownbutler sub Darragh Leonard put the First Fermanagh’s in front with a good score, before the classy Derrygonnelly centre half-back Finlay McKenna split the posts with a standout two-pointer.

Rasdale tapped over a free and Harps captain Michael Duffy then put their side four in front.

Newtownbutler needed a goal to get back into the game and they managed to muster up an opportunity with 58 minutes on the clock, but Harps goalkeeper McHugh smothered a close-range shot from Swift.

Rasdale struck over off his left boot to put Derrygonnelly five points in front and the Harps saw out the closing minutes to seal a deserved victory, getting their hands on the trophy.