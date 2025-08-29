Classy Fee hits two goals for Tempo in B final stroll

Reserve B Championship Final
Tempo 2-17 Ederney 1-9
By Pauric McGurn
TWO first-half goals from Niall Fee helped Tempo to the Reserve B Championship title on Saturday afternoon in Brewster Park, with 11 points to spare over a lacklustre Ederney side.
The Maguires, under the management of Kevin Bogue and Declan McStravick, dominated the game from the off, which was played as a precursor to the Reserve A Championship Final.
The game began with a flurry of scores as Niall Fee opened Tempo’s account with a free, before Darren McCusker quickly responded for Ederney.
Fee then added a stylish two-pointer, setting the tone for what was to come for the Tempo side
Ryan Ingram and Matthew Maguire both hit neat scores, before Shay Deazley added a point after good work from Cormac Gallogly.
Fee’s goals in the 16th and 18th minutes turned the tide decisively, pushing the score out to 2-04 to 0-03, while Rian Bogue added a further score to put Tempo 2-05 to 0-03 up at the break.
Ederney tried to rally at the start of the second half with a point from Finlay Harron, but Sean Corry immediately replied for the Maguire’s.
Shay Deazley then struck a brilliant two-pointer and Eoin McKervey nearly netted after a quick counter attack, only for a standout save from Liam Magee.
Tempo continued to dominate with Corry (2), Bogue, Fee and a long-range two-pointer from substitute Caoimhin Bogue put the result beyond doubt.
Oran McMenamin managed a solitary response for Ederney, but Conor Magee and Corry extended Tempo’s dominance to 2-14 to 0-07.
Late drama saw McCusker net a goal and a two-pointer for Ederney, but it was Tempo who closed out the match in some style with two points from Corry and another from the classy Fee.
Teams & Scorers
Tempo: Liam Magee, Eoin Fee, Barra McStravick, Patrick Fee, Eunan McCann, Keelan Kelly, Ben Warnock, Brendan Cassidy, Ryan Ingram (0-01), Niall Fee (2-05), Niall McElroy, Caolan Corry (0-02), Rian Bogue (0-02), Darragh McCaffrey, Philip McGarrity. Subs: Sean Corry (0-04) for P McGarrity (25), Caoimhin Bogue (0-02) for N McElroy (40), Conor Magee (0-01) for D McCaffrey (47), Liam Donoghue for C Corry (56), Adam Fee for R Bogue (56).
Ederney: David McKenna, James Devenney, Niall McGrath, Ryan McGrath, Eoin McKervey, Cormac Gallogly, Matthew Maguire (0-01), Eoghan Donnelly, Calvin Brown, Eamon Monaghan, Shay Deazley (0-03), Sean McElholm, Darren McCusker (1-03), John McElhill, Niall Maguire. Subs: Finlay Harron (0-01) for J McElhill (15), Oran McMenamin (0-01) for S McElholm (HT), Jack Keown for J Devenney (HT), Daire Gallagher for C Gallogly (44), Ronan McSharry for M Maguire (54).
Referee: Paul McCarney (Coa)
