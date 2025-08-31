China calling for local rowers Ross and Nathan

LOCAL duo Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney are heading to Shanghai in the hope of leading Ireland to World Rowing Championship glory, as they continue to make waves in the sport.

Excitement is building in the rowing world ahead of the start of the World Rowing Championships which are scheduled to take place in Shanghai in China from September 21 to September 28.

It will be the first major international event since the Paris Olympic Games when Corrigan and Timoney compete in the boat, as they aim to get their hands on a coveted medal and victory.

Corrigan and Timoney captured the hearts of local fans with their hard-working and never-say-die attitude in Paris, with the duo qualifying for a place in the Men’s Pair A Final at the Games.

The World Rowing Championships will mark a return for the duo in the boat, with Timoney missing out on taking part in the European Championships, following an accident on his bike.

Corrigan was selected to row for Ireland alongside Olympic bronze medallist Daire Lynch.

Rowing Ireland’s Lead Coach, Dominic Casey, feels the event in China is a “valuable opportunity” for the Irish crews to return to competitive action, as they aim to improve in the boat.

“This year presents a valuable opportunity to look ahead to Los Angeles 2028, to develop talent, and to solidify the high-performance culture within our team,” Casey explained.

“We’re investing in both our people and our infrastructure, with ongoing enhancements at the National Rowing Centre to ensure our athletes have the best possible environment for growth.

“We’re proud of the depth and versatility of this team and confident they will represent Ireland with excellence on the world stage,” added the Rowing Ireland Lead Coach.