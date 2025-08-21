Chartres strikes twice in ‘Bridge win

F&W Division Three

Maguiresbridge 4 Enniskillen Galaxy 1

MAGUIRESBRIDGE got their Division Three campaign off to a strong start with a comfortable home win over Enniskillen Galaxy.

On the back of five wins in a row at the end of last season, the result has built confidence for the Bridge and new manager Cahir May.

“I was delighted with the application of the players in testing conditions in that heat,” said May.

“Galaxy had a good spell of pressure but we defended for our lives. Our subs gave us energy and legs at a crucial time also and that confirmed what I knew – that we have good strength in depth now.

“Galaxy are a good footballing side and had some good passages but I was very proud of how we played.”

Maguiresbridge looked the sharper side from the off and the opening goal came on 17 minutes as Adam Chartres broke in from the left. His shot was smothered by a combination of defender and ‘keeper but the ball ricocheted across for Winston Moran to tap in.

Defender Ronan McManus then should have done better with a header from Philly McTeggart’s corner before Galaxy came on strong.

The visitors were in the ascendancy either side of the first half water break in hot conditions but couldn’t find a way past Dara Foster in the ‘Bridge goal.

A long free-kick from McTeggart created the second goal as the ball dropped for Moran who shot against the bar but the impressive Durnien reacted quickest to stab home the rebound.

Euan Crawford then rattled an effort off the crossbar after a typical surging run from midfield and Chartres clipped the post with a low effort from inside the box.

The ‘Bridge almost made it 3-0 on the counter when McTeggart went racing through but he shot tamely at Nathan Green from the edge of the box.

He made full amends for that in the 40th minute when he reacted first to pounce on a loose ball near the left wing before driving infield and playing a superb reverse ball into the path of Moran who got there before Galaxy keeper Green to lift the ball into the net.

Eamon McCaffrey fizzed a shot just wide for the visitors who came in at the break with it all to do.

The second half was not as rich in goalmouth action, but the game was effectively killed off on 57 minutes as Chartres latched onto a long kickout from Foster and volleyed low inside the near post with his left foot to make it 4-0.

Galaxy made a number of changes at that stage with attacker Robbie Regan adding some creativity to their attack.

That paid off with 20 minutes left as Regan cut the ball back for fellow sub McCormack who whipped the ball into the near bottom corner.

The home side were grateful to goalkeeper Foster who made a brilliant save down low to his left to tip another Regan effort wide to quell any hope of a Galaxy fightback.