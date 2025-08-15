Celebrations as new library opens in Belleek

A new library has been established in a historic building in Belleek which dates back for over 70 years, with 3000 books up for grabs to support and enlighten the knowledge of local residents.

A special event was recently held at the redeveloped Belleek Hub for the launch of the facility.

The new library has been established in a building which was formerly the Belleek Railway Station, with the community set to avail of a range of services in the developed hub in the village.

“We currently hold over 3000 books, 2000 which are donated by those as passionate as we are to see this great local asset funded by the National Lottery Community Fund,” a spokesperson said.

A large crowd turned out to the official opening event, where local author and historian Seamus O’Rourke launched the new library, which will be availed of by people across the local area.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, attended the opening of the library at the Belleek Hub and she said that she is pleased to see the “wonderful community space” upgraded.

“I’m delighted to see a wonderful community space for families and future generations,” she said.

The Belleek Hub also includes a coffee shop, offering many local residents a safe space to visit.

“Our vision is that the Hub will become a vibrant and thriving cross-border community asset at the heart of Belleek Village and surrounding areas,” explained a spokesperson.

“Developed for and by the local community, the Hub is open to all.

“We will offer educational facilities, including a library and reading room, a business centre with dedicated space for confidential advice surgeries, as well as printing and photocopying services and a development and training recreational classes to cater for a wide range of interests.”