Castle Island Charity Swim celebrates 10th year

THE ANNUAL Castle Island Charity Swim proudly celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Sunday, drawing swimmers and supporters from across the region to raise funds for the RNLI.

Originally scheduled for earlier in the summer, the event was postponed due to poor weather, but spirits were high as it finally went ahead under blazing sunshine.

With around 50 swimmers of all ages, from eight to 70-years-old, taking part in the 750m open-water swim around Castle Island in Enniskillen, it proved to be another successful edition.

The event was organised by Adrian Kelly, a local business manager and long-time RNLI Enniskillen volunteer.

The event is entirely non-competitive, making it a welcoming and inclusive challenge for participants of all ages and abilities.

“It went amazing,” said Mr Kelly. “The event is for everyone. Our ethos is that it’s not about time or speed it’s just about getting involved. We’re really grateful for everyone who took part.”

Swimmers were given the option to wear wetsuits or regular swimwear, and buoyancy aids were provided to ensure the swim was accessible to all.

“RNLI supports boaters and water users in the local community with lifesaving work,” Kelly added. “It’s a really important cause to get behind, and we hope to have raised at least £1,000 from this year’s swim.”

The event has become a beloved part of the local calendar, known for its community spirit as much as its fundraising impact. Thanks in no small part to the dedication of volunteers and the generosity of local sponsors.