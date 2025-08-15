Carruthers confident Enniskillen Rovers can compete

ENNISKILLEN Rovers manager Kyle Carruthers believes his side can be much more competitive in F&W Division Three this season, after signs of steady improvement last term.

With Lisnaskea Rovers and the re-formed Omagh Town joining the division, Carruthers knows the level will be high — but says his young side is ready to meet the challenge and push up from last year’s eighth-place finish.

“Last season didn’t go to plan, but I feel we’re in a better place this time around,” he said.

“It’s not going to be easy — Lisnaskea will want to go straight back up, and with Omagh Town joining the league they’ll be expecting to battle at the top. But I’d like to see us build on last year and aim for a top-half finish at least.”

Carruthers has been encouraged by what he’s seen in preseason, with signs that the shift in playing style is starting to click.

“We’ve been doing well changing our game style over the past year. The results weren’t great in the league, but the boys have been putting in good shifts, have more stamina, and play well on the ground now. When I took over it was always going to be a project. More teams play out from the back now, so we’ve been trying to implement that. We’ve looked good this preseason, so I’m hopeful.”

With some strong outfits in the mix, Carruthers is expecting a fiercely competitive division.

“Omagh and Lisnaskea are massive additions, but Drumquin and Dunbreen weren’t far away last year either. Teams have been getting in players and a few manager changes, so it’s a tough season to predict.”