Car was being driven dangerously in Enniskillen

Police in Enniskillen are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed a white van driving dangerously or acting suspiciously in the town in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 1am, a white van believed to be an early 2000’s Nissan Primastar bearing ROI plates failed to stop for police before then travelling down High Street, Enniskillen against the flow of traffic.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or any persons who have dashcam or CCTV footage of this to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 45 of 28/08/25.