Call for action following another drugs seizure

THERE have been calls for a collective response to the ongoing issue of drugs in Fermanagh, following another major seizure in the county.

Police seized a large quantity of Class A drugs in Enniskillen at the weekend, including suspected ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy pills, just days after uncovering as separate haul of £80,000 of cocaine in the county town.

The latest seizure took place on Friday afternoon, and came following searches on foot of a warrant by the PSNI’s local District Support Team (DST). One man was arrested following the search.

The seizure came a week following the arrest of three men in Enniskillen after police found £80,000 of suspected cocaine after stopping and searching a vehicle in the town.

That incident took place at around 7.50pm on Thursday, August 14.

“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm,” DI McCamley said.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Chair of the Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), Cllr Roy Crawford, emphasised the scale of the issue and the need for a collective, long-term response.

“Drugs is a major global problem as well as a local problem, there is no real easy fix to it. There is a responsibility of us all to report and help and assist the police in whatever way we can,” he said.

“There is an education programme that needs to be rolled out extensively, I know it is there in place but it is limited, which comes down to cost. We need to get into schools and colleges, educating people of the dangers of recreational drugs, and how it can lead to having a criminal record, and it can affect prospects of your work so it has a lot of knock on implications.”

Cllr Crawford, pictured left, added, “There is no easy fix, it damages peoples lives, devastating impacts on families, these are the obvious things.

“They used to be in cities, but they are now in our wee towns and villages sadly.”