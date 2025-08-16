Brookeborough Girls storm down home straight

LADIES U16 LEAGUE DIVISION 2 FINAL

Brookeborough 4-13 Kinawley 4-6

By Martin McBrien

Advertisement

A STORMING finish, outscoring their opponents 2-2 to 0-1 from the 58th minute onwards, swept the Brookeborough girls to victory in what was an absorbing contest before a sizeable attendance at Derrylin.

Just a point separated the sides at half time, and the game was still all level at the end of the third quarter, the game hanging in the balance until Brookeborough unleashed their late winning salvo.

While scoring was led by respective full forwards, Ava Beggan (2-8) and Niamh Simmons (3-3), such was the commitment of both sides that it would be unfair to single out others for special mention though both captains, Aine Collins and Ellen Brennan, certainly led by example.

Brookeborough were deserving winners, securing the greater share of possession, but Kinawley goals at crucial times kept Brian Boru’s on the winners tails throughout despite missing a couple of players.

With Collins landing an early points brace, Brookeborough pushed on to lead 1-5 to 0-1 after just ten minutes.

Amy Beggan was their goalscorer, Ava Beggan (2) and Collins on points target, with Simons getting a fifth minute Kinawley opener.

Simmons hit 1-1 to get Kinawley back into it but Brookeborough steadily picked off points via Lucy Mullarkey (2) and Beggan (3), to lead by seven approaching half time, Simmons again the Kinawley scorer.

Advertisement

But a quickfire Kinawley goals brace, Simmons and Brennan netting in turn, threw it wide open at half time, 1-10 to 3-3.

Second half began dramatically, a 32nd minute Beggan goal followed by each side reduced in turn by respective yellow cards, before Simmons hit a rapid levelling 1-1 at the 40th minute.

Scoring then slumped, just a points trade between Beggan after 45 minutes and Orlaith Doonan with six to go.

Both sides had chances denied by defensive blocking, Brookeborough also shooting a few costly wides before a 58th minute Beggan 1-1 launched the winning thrust.

Ruby Wray pulled one back but when an added time Collins distance effort dropped under the bar and Beggan landed the only pointed free of the game, it was all over.

Teams

Brookeborough: Aisling Murray, Ella Goodwin, Rebecca McQuaid, Aoife Toye; Aimee O’Driscoll, Nora Flynn, Molly O’Neill, Poppy O’Brien, Aine Collins (1-3), Clodagh McDonagh, Meabh Donnelly, Amy Beggan (1-0), Lucy Mullarkey (0-2), Ava Beggan (2-8, 1f), Megan McDonagh. Sub: Aoife Campbell.

Kinawley: Blathnaid Drumm; Caoimhe McManus, Tara Brennan, Karla Goodwin, Sibeal Mitchell Drumm, Blaithin McAuley, Molly McDermott; Aoife Doonan, Cadhla Maguire; Leah Martin, Ellen Brennan (1-1), Kyra McElroy, Orlaith Doonan (0-1), Niamh Simmons (3-3), Shannon Brennan. Sub: Ruby Wray (0-1).