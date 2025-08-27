‘Bridge prove too strong for Rovers

F&W Division Three

Enniskillen Rovers 1 Maguiresbridge 6

MAGUIRESBRIDGE came to life after half-time at Devenish College to steamroll the spirited challenge of Enniskillen Rovers in their F&W Division Three clash.

A Codi Halligan goal just before half-time was no less than Rovers deserved for their first half efforts while the visitors were off colour all over and wasteful in front of goal.

A half-time reshuffle and some superb performances off the bench changed everything as Maguiresbridge made it two wins from two, with 10 goals scored in the process.

On the back of five wins in a row at the tail end of last year, it has given new manager Cahir May reason for optimism.

“I was very pleased to get the three points but we had to work hard for it as they played some good football in the first half,” said May.

“We played well below our usual standards in the first half and had some honest words at half-time.

“We tweaked the formation and the players responded excellently and we equalised shortly after the restart. We needed our bench early in the second half and they gave us exactly what was needed.”

The first half was a pretty even affair but Maguiresbridge should have taken the lead on a couple of occasions.

Winston Moran was played in down the right channel and squared it to the back post for strike partner Adam Chartres six yards out but he scuffed his shot badly wide.

Moran came close himself after running in from the wing but his shot was smashed against the side netting.

On another occasion the ball was caught right against the base of the post and stopped as Moran attempted to stab it home.

Just before half-time Rovers punished the away side for their profligacy.

A free-kick was taken short into the area towards the lively Codi Halligan and he turned sharply before drilling an effort low with his left foot past Dara Foster in the Bridge goal.

Seconds after half-time, Rovers should have made it 2-0 as a turnover high up the pitch gifted Kyle Miller a glorious chance 10 yards out but he screwed his volley well wide with just Foster to beat.

That was the final wake up call for Maguiresbridge who began to get to grips with things and Chartres equalised with a deflected effort just minutes later.

Philly McTeggart was having an increasing influence on the game and he broke through to make it 2-1 before the hour mark.

Rovers had no trouble playing out from the back in the opening 45 minutes but they were caught out time and again in the second half.

That led to goal number three as Ciaron Campbell punished some loose play at the back.

Moran raced through only to be stopped by keeper Ryan Milligan, but he wasn’t to be denied soon after when he fired in on the rebound after Chartres had hit the bar after another turnover.

Campbell then picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box with a lovely finish before Moran wrapped things up, running on to a great pass from Shane O’Neill to make it 6-1.