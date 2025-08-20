Breen hits late winner for Town against the ‘Law

F&W Division One

Enniskillen Town 3 Lisbellaw United 2

THERE was late, late drama as Adam Breen’s 96th-minute strike gave Enniskillen Town a thrilling opening-day win over Lisbellaw United at St Michael’s Pavilion.

Town, missing a host of options including goalkeeper Ben Thompson and captain Cathal Beacom, looked on course for a routine win when James Harrigan and Breen had them 2-0 ahead.

Lisbellaw, however, mounted a spirited fightback and drew level in the second half through Ryan Beatty and Craig Johnston, before threatening a winner on the break themselves.

But just when a share of the points seemed assured, Breen swooped at the death, firing in the last meaningful kick of the game from a long throw to snatch all three points on offer.

The afternoon began with a minute’s applause for Michael Kerr, a poignant reminder of his influence on Fermanagh football.

Town then struck first on eight minutes when Gary Doherty, restored in goal after missing last season, quickly released Jordan Breen, who threaded Nicholas Collen in down the left flank. His first-time cross found Harrigan, whose header bounced in off the post.

Lisbellaw right back Jack Foster nearly levelled as ‘Law rattled the bar; the rebound then sent onto the roof of the net.

Town looked likelier though, with both Breen brothers and Harrigan threatening, and only Sam Lindsay’s brilliant sliding challenge denied Hanna, poised to finish a slick, well-worked move.

Drama then shifted to the other end when Doherty was controversially booked for a sliding challenge on the edge of his box, bringing down Scott Moutray as he raced toward goal.

And Lisbellaw nearly levelled before the break: Richard Woods reached the ball before Doherty and squared to Moutray at the back post, but a lack of clean contact saw the chance go wide.

Early in the second half, Adam Breen doubled Town’s lead with a fine low finish, stepping inside a challenge onto his left foot.

Lisbellaw clawed one back when Moutray’s free was parried and Beatty turned in the rebound.

Johnston then stunned the Pavilion with a right-foot control and left-foot finish to level the scores — amid protests that he should have been flagged for offside in the build-up.

Lisbellaw went close again when a three-on-two developed, Doherty tipping the shot behind before the resulting corner was headed wide.

But deep in stoppage time, after penalty shouts at either end, Frank Wallace’s long throw sparked chaos, dropping for Breen to smash a half-volley into the bottom corner with virtually the final act of the game.

Town’s relief was palpable, Lisbellaw’s frustration clear — but both sides showed plenty to build on as the new season ignites.