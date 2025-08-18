+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: Kieran Donnelly steps down as Fermanagh boss

Posted: 10:22 am August 18, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

KIERAN Donnelly said it has been an “honour and privilege” to take charge of Fermanagh GAA, after it was confirmed that he is stepping down as manager.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as manager of the Fermanagh senior football team,” Donnelly confirmed in a statement released through Fermanagh GAA.

The Brookeborough man has been at the helm of Fermanagh since 2021, leading them to the Tailteann Cup semi-final last year. 

“I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to my backroom team for their dedication and professionalism throughout my tenure,” added the Erne boss.

“The players have shown tremendous growth and development, and I am proud of the progress the squad has made during this period.

“I would like to wish the players, management, and supporters of Fermanagh GAA every success in the years ahead,” he added.

Fermanagh GAA confirmed that the process to appoint a successor will ‘commence immediately’.

