Bradley calls it wide open as Gaels target one better

SIMON Bradley believes the race for the New York Cup has rarely been tighter than it is now as Enniskillen Gaels gear up for another crack at county glory.

“I think the championship this year is wide open,” he says. “There’ll be plenty of teams fancying their chances. A lot of teams have players back from different parts of the world, so everybody seems geared up for it this year.”

The Gaels know the road. County champions in 2022 and beaten in last year’s final after a replay with Erne Gaels, they open this campaign under the lights at Brewster Park on Friday against Belnaleck.

They then travel to Lisnaskea on September 7 before meeting Derrygonnelly in Irvinestown on September 21.

Bradley admits the group leaves no hiding places.

“Both groups look very competitive,” he says. “It’s the first time in the round robin that we’ve been in with Derrygonnelly.

” Obviously that game they had with Erne Gaels (in the Division One league final) and the replay definitely showed that those two teams are probably the top two in terms of betting, and then ourselves and the rest… we aren’t necessarily outsiders, but will need a run of luck, and will need to avoid injuries to make sure we’re competitive come the knockout stages.”

If the league offered few clues, that’s no surprise. Bradley feels the summer break – or lack of one – left things a bit muddled.

“I think the league’s been difficult for a lot of teams with there being no holiday break. A lot of teams we played, and line-ups we put out ourselves, weren’t anything close to what we’ll be seeing over the next four or five weeks. It’s a pity but it means all the teams are looking forward to the Championship.”

The Gaels are close to full strength, though Bradley will again plan without Conor McShea, currently in the States, and Callum Jones, still in Australia. Around his county trio — Conor Love, Brandon Horan and Johnny Cassidy — there’s fresh competition and a blend of returning and emerging talent.

“We’ve a few other lads that have stepped up this year given the opportunity: Paddy Cassidy’s done well, young Fabio Ledwith’s come into the team, Aaron Nolan’s back from America, Cal McAnespy’s stepped up, James O’Donnell’s just back as well.

” There are a few new names that’ll be playing Championship for the Gaels this year and it’ll be interesting to see how they go.”

Bradley is also fascinated by the impact of the new rules on the club championship for the first time.

“We certainly learnt a lot last year, but I suppose the caveat to that is it’s a completely different sport… it’s completely new in terms of what space is there for the forward and what space then needs to be covered by the backs. The two-pointers are going to be huge, particularly as the weather changes… you’re going to have wind-affected games, possibly defending one half and attacking the other.”

Friday night at Brewster Park will offer the first real measure of how quickly the Gaels can adapt, and whether they can go one better than last year.