Bonner and Corrigan touted for Erne hotseat

ERNE Gaels manager Declan Bonner and Kinawley boss Dom Corrigan are among the many names being touted as a potential successor to Kieran Donnelly as Fermanagh GAA manager.

Speculation is mounting over who could be in the running for the hotseat, with many suggesting Bonner will be the leading candidate for the position following his success with Belleek.

The 60-year-old enjoyed a dream debut season with Erne Gaels last year, guiding them to the New York Cup title for the first time in 43-years, alongside his long-term assistant Paul Brennan.

Bonner, who won an All-Ireland title with Donegal as a player in 1992, has managed his native county for two spells, leading them to back-to-back Ulster Championships in 2018 and 2019.

The Na Rossa clubman is well rated in Belleek and with the Kelm brothers, Ultán and Aogan, and Ryan Lyons on the Fermanagh squad, Bonner may feel he wants to return to the inter-county fold.

Another name being widely touted as a potential candidate is Dom Corrigan.

Corrigan, the current Kinawley manager, is one of the most experienced managers in club football in the county and he has previously spent a spell as Fermanagh manager during the early 2000s.

He was at the Fermanagh helm for three years, leading the Erne men to the third round of the All-Ireland qualifiers, where they suffered a heavy defeat to Kerry in Portlaois.

The Kinawley man enjoyed vast success with St Michael’s College, guiding them to five MacRory Cup titles in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2012 and 2019, when they won the coveted Hogan Cup crown.

A large number of the Hogan Cup winning panel are now mainstays in the Fermanagh team and the County Board could view Corrigan as being the right man to develop the young Erne stars.

Maurice McLaughlin has also been tipped to throw his hat into the ring for the position.

The former Belleek manager is a well-known figure in football in Fermanagh, having managed the county minor and under-20 squads for seven years, up until he stepped away a few weeks ago.

McLaughlin has worked alongside a number of the current county panelists during his time with the underage squads and he may be keen to try his hand at managing at the top level.

Prior to Kieran Donnelly’s appointment in 2021, Shane Curran expressed his interest in the role.

Earlier this year, two weeks before the start of the Leinster Senior Championship, Curran stepped down as manager of Carlow, with reports emerging that several players had stepped away.

At the time, the ‘Herald reported Curran had established a strong backroom team for his pitch for the job, including Fermanagh men Owen Mooney, Barry Owens, Pat Cadden and Leo Carters.

A statement released by the County Board confirmed the appointment process has began.

“The normal process to select a replacement senior football manager will commence immediately by Fermanagh GAA,” added a spokesperson for Fermanagh GAA.