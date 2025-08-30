Bonner and Belleek are focusing on the present

ERNE Gaels boss Declan Bonner said the Belleek men are “not looking past” the challenge of Ederney as they prepare to kick-off the defence of their Championship title this Sunday.

The Belleek men go into the championship as favourites, although they’ve endured a difficult build-up after the outcome of the Division One final was shrouded in controversy and anger.

Derrygonnelly overturned a six-point deficit to get their hands on the trophy after a 0-17 to 0-15 victory over their neighbours, although video footage would later question the result of the game.

Footage emerged showing that two-pointers from Jarlath Flanagan and Stephen McGullion were inside the ‘arc’, so the scores should have been standing as single points instead of doubles.

Despite admitting his disappointing at the outcome, Bonner insists the Erne Gaels side have to take the positives from the match, while turning their full focus to the Championship.

“It’s disappointing, of course, that mistakes can be made of that magnitude. We’re all human beings and mistakes can be made and once the game’s over, you have to move on,” he said.

“It was a decent game of football against a good Derrygonnelly side who were well set up.”

Buyeod by last year’s New York Cup victory, confidence is high in the Belleek squad and set-up.

Erne Gaels has a solid spine with Jack McCann and Paul Ward steady in the back line, while Brian Mullin, Ryan Lyons and the in-form Michael Óg McGarrigle are powerful in the middle.

There is searing pace throughout the Belleek squad with the Kelm brothers, Oisin and Aogan, Dan McCann and Martin Gilfeddar able to transition the ball up the pitch at lightening speed.

Erne Gaels also have some strong attacking options in Thomas McCaffrey, Barry McCann, Shane Rooney and Seamus Ryder, with the latter making a strong impact from the bench in games.

Belleek’s hand would be strengthened if county man Ultán Kelm is available for selection for the match, although the Fermanagh star was unable to line out for Erne Gaels in their league final.

While they head into the championship as favourites, Erne Gaels has been drawn in a difficult group with Ederney, Teemore and Kinawley all proven senior teams who can pull off an upset.

Bonner, who is tipped to become the next Fermanagh boss and successor to Kieran Donnelly, has urged his players to not take anything for granted, as they aim to retain the New York Cup.

“It’s going to be a good Championship,” added the Erne Gaels manager.

“There are a number of good teams and the first match we’re looking forward to is the Ederney game [on Sunday] and we’re not looking past that one. That, in itself, will be a good test.”