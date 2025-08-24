Boles named in Ireland World Cup Rugby squad

ENNISKILLEN Rugby Club hailed Claire Boles as an “inspiration” to young rugby players across the county after she was named in Ireland Women’s Rugby squad for the World Cup which got underway this weekend.

Boles, who has previously represented Ireland 7s, has been named in the national squad ahead of the competition, with Ireland set to take on Japan in their first fixture.

“Everyone at ERFC is unbelievably proud to see you [Claire Boles] named in the Irish Women’s Rugby World Cup squad,” Enniskillen Rugby Club said, in a statement on their social media.

Advertisement

“Starting your journey from our little club, to the Olympics and now the world stage is incredible. You are an inspiration to all players in our club, especially to those in our thriving female section.”

Ireland has been drawn in a difficult group for the World Cup, with fixtures against New Zealand and Spain to follow the opener against Japan which is set to take place on Saturday, August 24.

The Carrybridge woman was part of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Sevens squad at the Paris Olympic Games and she made her mark on the world stage, scoring a try against Great Britain.

She was recently honoured at a special reception at the Townhall in Enniskillen, with former Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairman, John McClaughry, praising her achievement with the sevens.

“Claire has done herself, her family and friends, her county and her District proud and she is an excellent ambassador and an inspiration to other young rugby players in the District,” he said.

“Being part of the squad to help the [Ireland sevens] team automatically qualify for the Olympics, compete at the Games and score a try is a tremendous achievement.

“It is testament to Claire’s commitment to training and to the sport,” added Cllr McClaughry.