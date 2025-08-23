+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tempo's Blaithin Bogue is playing Aussie Rules with North Melbourne.

Bogue stars on her AFLW debut

Posted: 1:00 pm August 23, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

TEMPO’S Bláithín Bogue praised her North Melboure teammates for keeping “fighting until the end” after she played a starring role on her debut in her side’s victory in the AFLW.

The 25-year-old, who was sidelined for the majority of last season due to injury, grabbed the chance to start in the Australian Football League Women’s game against the Geelong Cats.

Bogue, wearing number 10, scored twice on her debut for North Melbourne, while also turning provider when she assisted Bella Eddey for a score in their 30-point victory over the Cats.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the game, the Fermanagh forward shared her delight at the win.

“It was great. The first three quarters were tough, but we knew we just had to keep fighting until the end,” explained Bogue, who is one of the county’s most talented and impressive forwards.

“I honestly was just in the right place at the right time (for the goals).

“The first one, the ball was just there and I just had to put the boot on it, because they put so much pressure on you if you try to bend down for the ball. I was just happy I got it away.”

Bogue received viral attention on social media when a video was released by North Melbourne which showed her family in Tempo, including her parents Kevin and Caroline, her sisters Cadhla and Rois-Eirann, her brothers Tiernan and Caoimhin, and family dog Nala, wishing her good luck.

