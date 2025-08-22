Bikers to remember Richard on his 20th anniversary

Hundreds of bikers from across the North are set to enjoy a special ride across Fermanagh next month to celebrate and remember the life and achievements of Richard Britton, 20 years after his death.

Mr Britton, a popular and much-loved resident, was one of Ireland’s top motorcycle race riders who won the Regal 600 Championship four times, setting numerous records at the Isle of Man TT.

The father-of-one tragically lost his life, aged 35 years old, in an accident which occurred at the Irish National Road Race at Ballybunion in Kerry, on September 18 2005.

To celebrate 20 years since his passing, a memorial ride is set to take place on Saturday 18 September with bikers meeting up at the ‘Round O’ in Enniskillen, before travelling across Fermanagh.

All proceeds raised from the event will be going towards the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen.

Mr Britton’s son, Loris, who is now embarking on his own career in the sport, said he has been “absolutely amazed” by the support from the biking community ahead of this weekend’s event.

“I’m absolutely amazed by the popularity the run has gathered online. It’s nice to see the amount of interest it’s created already from it was announced,” explained Loris.

“It’s good that all the funds that will be generated from it are going to such worthy charity,” he said.

“It was only right to support the Aisling Centre’s mental health and suicide awareness charity.”