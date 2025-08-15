Bikers come together in memory of Caroline

The late Caroline Reilly, who passed away peacefully at the weekend, has been remembered as a woman of “courage, resilience and love” to those who knew her.

Bikers from across the county and beyond came together in Enniskillen on Monday for her funeral, forming a cavalcade through the town for the much-loved local grandmother’s final journey.

Formerly of Derrin Road in Enniskillen, Caroline was a fixture of every motorbike rally the length and breadth of the country, with a biker’s helmet and jacket brought to the altar at her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church.

Celebrant, Fr Raymond Donnelly, told mourners, “Caroline always had a smile on her face.”

“She loved her family, she was fiercely protective and proud of them,” said Fr Donnelly.

“Caroline also liked to speak her mind and stood up for what was right. That was part of her charm, you always knew where you stood with her. Her honesty was rooted in kindness.”

A wave of tributes were paid to Ms Reilly over social media, where she was remembered as someone who was bubbly, funny and brought kindness wherever she went.

One mourner said: “Caroline was a wonderful person and a great support to those of us who knew her in different groups.”

“Caroline was always a pleasure to be around. Always a bubble of smiles and laughter,” another mourner said.

“Caroline was one the best you could meet always a laugh. Thoughts are with the family and friends at this sad time,” added another tribute.

Ms Reilly was a popular member in the local biking community. Many fellow riders and friends arrived in their biking jackets after driving their motorcycles through Enniskillen town in memory of Caroline

She is survived by her sons Lee and Ciaran (Elaine), brothers Mark (Anna), Nigel, Shane, Paul (Marion) and John, granddaughter Caitlin and grandsons Darren and Cáelàn.

She is predeceased by her daughter Lisa and parents Paddy and Mary Reilly.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church, she was interred in Breandrum Cemetery