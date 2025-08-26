Beragh and Rangers battle out a draw

F&W Division 1

Beragh Swifts 1 Enniskillen Rangers 1

By John McGovern

BERAGH Swifts and Enniskillen Rangers continue to seek their first win of the season as neither side could be separated after a fierce meeting at Fountain Lane on Saturday.

The visitors presented most of the early danger in the opening half as Beragh struggled to keep possession and relied heavily upon their defenders to fend off strong pressure from Rangers.

Halfway through the half, the Swifts launched a pacy counter through Dale Robinson with a piercing pass to wing-back Daniel Weir, who was unable to drive it past Rangers’ keeper Joel Peden.

Both squads would trade possession back and forth before a harsh challenge from Stephen Cairns on Ethan Abercrombie resulted in the Swifts man picking up the first yellow of the match.

The hosts’ woes continued to mount as the following set piece led to Rangers’ Jamie Edwards lobbing a beautiful ball deep into the box, which was met with a thunderous header from Paul Coulter to put the visitors ahead after 30 minutes of play.

Neither team were letting up following the goal, with opportunities coming from both ends of the pitch, including an effort from Ethan Abercrombie, which went inches over the crossbar.

Towards the end of the half, both teams battled aggressively for possession, and a tough challenge from Rangers’ Connor Rippey resulted in a yellow card.

However, Swifts were unable to score from the promising free-kick position.

At half-time, Beragh Swifts hosted a touching commemorative half-time ceremony to honour the late Michael Kerr, who had a close connection to both clubs involved.

Swifts Chairman Ricky Lyons presented the Kerr family with a Galway Crystal vase as part of their tribute.

Proceedings got back underway in the second half with high pressing from the visitors as the Swifts initially struggled to get the ball out of their own half.

However, the gutsy hosts put on a scrappy defensive display with a few encouraging counter attacking opportunities.

One such chance was taken after 81 minutes when Beragh skipper Stephen Browne’s ball across goal was rifled home by Daniel Weir to level the score. Rangers appealed for offside on the through ball but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

It left tensions high going into the closing stages of the contest, with it finely-balanced and neither team content on settling for a point.

The teams swarmed their opponents for possession until the game’s conclusion. Neither side gave an inch, but a winner was not forthcoming, leaving both sides with two draws from two games.