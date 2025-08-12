Belleek are made to ‘Erne’ final berth

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Erne Gaels 2-14 Teemore 0-15

ERNE Gaels will contest the Division 1 League Final against Derrygonnelly this weekend, but only after coming through a testing encounter with Teemore on Friday night last.

Advertisement

After a 9 game league series, it came down to the very final match and a straight shootout between second and third to see who would book the remaining slot in this year’s League Final.

Erne Gaels hit a goal through Eamonn Og McGee in the opening half and the home side were clearly the hungrier as they went in leading at the break, 1-7 to 0-4.

A Barry McCann goal eased them further clear, however Teemore were not done and a flurry of two pointers and further fantastic scores from Eoin McManus reduced the lead.

But it was Shane Rooney and Oisin Kelm who made sure Erne Gaels always held enough in reserve to claim a five point victory.

Erne Gaels started confidently with a Barry McCann ‘45’ and a neat Shane Rooney score on four minutes.

Eoin McManus responded for the away side but it was Erne Gaels who struck for the opening goal on 10 minutes as Aogan Kelm, Oisin Kelm and Shane Rooney all did brilliantly to move the ball at speed before Eamonn Og McGee finished with purpose, 1-2 to 0-1.

Shane Rooney and Ronan McCaffrey exchanged scores but it was Erne Gaels who were on top in all departments as Barry McCann and Shane Rooney hit further scores.

Advertisement

Teemore got back into the game with points from Colm McNally and Eoin McManus but as the 25th minute arrived it was Declan Bonner’s team who finished the better with two points coming from Shane Rooney to give the home team a boost at the short whistle.

Erne Gaels hit the opening score after the restart from Ryan Lyons while just two minutes later Barry McCann finished off another flowing move to the back of the net as the hosts strecthed into a 2-8 to 0-4 lead.

Eoin McManus banged over a two point free and the same player two minutes late repeated the trick to all of a sudden bring his side right back into the contest, 2-8 to 0-8 after 41 minutes.

Aogan Kelm hit a Erne Gaels point on 43 minutes but Teemore were now making a real fight of it as Eoin McManus, Ronan McCaffrey (two pointer) and McManus again all split the posts to make it 2-9 to 0-12 after 52 minutes.

The home team needed to steady the ship and they did just that through the excellent Shane Rooney before two further scores from the energetic Oisin Kelm re-established their stranglehold.

Eoin McManus (two pointer), Shane Rooney and Oisin Kelm completed the scoring. Erne Gaels had done enough and that double goal blast proving to be sufficient as they reached the Division 1 League Final.

Referee: Nigel Sweeney (Belcoo)