Belcoo set for tenth annual ‘Run for Oisín’

This Sunday, hundreds of people from across Fermanagh are expected to lace up their running shoes and take to the roads around Belcoo for a poignant milestone – the tenth annual ‘Run for Oisín’.

Now in its tenth year, the event continues to attract large crowds who gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Oisín McGrath, pictured below, the much-loved 13-year-old from Belcoo who tragically passed away in February 2015.

Since its inception, the run has become a major highlight of the summer calendar, organised each year in memory of the young athlete and friend to many.

Advertisement

It also serves as a key fundraiser for the Oisín McGrath Foundation, which was established by his family in the wake of his passing.

Over the past decade, the foundation has supported countless young athletes and aspiring sportspeople across Fermanagh and beyond.

Local groups, including former BT employees in Enniskillen, have regularly contributed through fundraising events and community initiatives.

Oisín’s legacy also lives on in schools, with many across the North competing annually for the Oisín McGrath Cup – a GAA schools competition hosted by Ulster Schools’ GAA in his honour.

As the community comes together this weekend for the ten-year tribute run, Oisín’s spirit and the work of the foundation continue to inspire and uplift others, a full decade on.