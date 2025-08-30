Belcoo keen to put ‘unforgiving’ league behind them

By Pauric McGurn

BELCOO are aiming to put a tough league behind them as they entertain Roslea this weekend at Canon Maguire Park in Derrygonnelly for the start of the Intermediate Football Championship.

As a result of conceding their league game to the Harps, Belcoo has lost their home advantage for the championship, resulting in their game against Roslea being fixed for Derrygonnelly.

Peter Clarke, who took over at the O’Rahilly’s helm this season, following the sudden departures of Mickey McGillen and his successor Ciarán Flaherty, recognises the challenge ahead.

“When I took the job on with Belcoo at start of June, I was well aware of the challenges ahead. I knew the league was a near impossible task and that’s how it turned out,” explained Clarke.

“I must say I am working with a terrific group who are coming together at just the right time and are really looking forward to the championship.”

Despite their challenging league, there’s plenty of quality in the Belcoo ranks with the likes of Eoin Shiels, Lawrence McKeown, Nathan McGovern and Dean McDermott all seasoned clubs players.

Clarke has also called on former Belcoo player Seamus Conlon, who has returned to the fold.

“The pool of players at my disposal have been exposed to some really tough games and a lot of players have tasted adult football for the first time. I have seen gradual improvements,” he said.

“As the season has progressed, we are now in full preparation for the championship. Injuries are starting to clear up thankfully and all players are now home from their summer travels.”

Off the field, Belcoo has been rocked by the sudden passing of two former club players, Aaron Leonard and Barry Leonard. Clarke said the club wants to honour their memories.

“The off-field tragedies have been the worst news possible. We have recently lost two great people in the club inside a month and it’s just been really testing times for Belcoo,” he added.

Belcoo start with a difficult test with Roslea coming to Derrygonnelly and Clarke is under no illusions what awaits, with the fancied Irvinestown and Maguiresbridge awaiting down the line.

“It’s a tough opener,” explained the O’Rahilly’s boss.

“Roslea just missed out on promotion and they’re a side laced with quality, experience and speed.

“I fully believe in these players and the work going on at present off the field is a testimony to the people in the club, I aim to build a team to be proud of and one that can grow and improve.”