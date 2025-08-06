Belcoo doctor conquers the English Channel

A BELCOO doctor said swimming the English Channel was “one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences” of her life after she repeated a feat last achieved by a local man over 50 years ago.

Dr Hannah Gillespie recently became the first woman from Fermanagh to complete the grueling solo swim across the 21-mile stretch of water.

She has now followed in the footsteps of Enniskillen man Ted Keenan, who successfully conquered the English Channel in 1972.

“This has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life,” recalled Dr Gillespie, following her successful swim.

Swimming the English Channel is one of the world’s toughest open-water challenges. It’s a 21-mile stretch of water between Dover and Cap Gris-Nez in France, with difficult tides and currents.

The Belcoo woman, who is a doctor specialising in renal medicine and is about to begin a new role as a Clinical Lecturer at Newcastle University, followed Channel Swimming Associations rules for the swim.

She was only permitted to wear a swimsuit, swim cap, and goggles. To help protect against chafing and sunburn, she was coated in a thick layer of Sudocrem and Vaseline before entering the water.

Dr Gillespie said she enjoyed the preparations and training for her open-water challenge.

“I’ve absolutely loved the training, especially early mornings in Lough MacNean and many swims at Rossnowlagh,” she explained.

“There’s something really special about swimming in the lakes and sea close to home.”

Having conquered one of the world’s most challenging sportive’s, she’s now keen to “jump back into the water again” and take on a different task.

“I’m so proud to have brought this achievement back to Fermanagh and I can’t wait to jump back into the water again soon. This is just the beginning,” added Dr Gillespie.