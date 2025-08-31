Beacom leads the way at Enniskillen Junior Capt Day

SOME of the top young golfers from Enniskillen and across the county enjoyed the hugely successful Junior Captain’s Day at Enniskillen Golf Club, organised by Sam Little.

With a strong entry fielding for most events, the youngest competitors enjoyed a two-hole competition, in addition to a putting competition.

There was also a six-hole, a nine-hole and an 18 hole competition as many young golfers progress through the ranks.

Following the competition, the young golfers were treated to a barbecue. Club captains Stevie Gault and Deirdre Slater, and President Willie McBrien were present throughout the day’s events.

The six-hole winner was Adam Crawford with 25 points, followed by Darcy McCutcheon, Fearghal Cassidy and Charles Armstrong.

Henry Barrett took the visitors prize in the nine-hole competition. The nine-hole competition prize was sponsored by Lady Captain Deirdre Slater.

The winner and recipient of the Juvenile Cup 2025 was Mike Funston. Other winners were Noah McEnhill, Torin Sholes, and Emmett Gormley.

The 18-hole competition was hotly contested. Robert Balfour placed fifth, Jack Cairns was fourth, Sam Little made the podium in third place and Oisin Gunn finished second on the day.

The winner’s prize was sponsored by Captain Stevie Gault. The winner of the Duffy Cup 2025 was Alex Beacom.

Meanwhile, the ladies from Enniskillen Golf Club went to Knightsbrook Hotel and Golf resort for the annual Lady Captain’s weekend away.

There was a record attendance with 39 ladies enjoying the wonderful weather. The golf facilities and course are to be complimented and the food and entertainment contributed to an overall wonderful weekend.