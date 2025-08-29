Ban for driver (22) who fled collision

A TEMPO man has been banned from driving after fleeing the scene of a collision, Omagh Magistrates Court has heard.
Stephen Armstrong (22), of Ballylucas Road, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence, careless driving and failing to remain and report an accident.
The court was told that just after 2pm on July 23, Police received a report of a crash at Beattie Terrace, Kilskeery.
The victim said their vehicle had been struck from behind by a SEAT Ibiza and that the driver, Armstrong, told them not to contact Police before running off.
Police carried out a forensic examination of the car which found DNA evidence linking Armstrong to the vehicle.
He gave a no-comment interview when questioned.
The court also heard Armstrong had a previous conviction for driving without insurance in 2022. District Judge Ted Magill fined him £350 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
