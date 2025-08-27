Baloucoune enjoying ‘new experience’ with Skins

ULSTER and Ireland rugby star Robert Baloucoune said he’s “learning as I go” after linking up with Alastair Keys and Enniskillen 1st XV ahead of the start of the Championship 1 season.

Baloucoune will be on the sidelines on Saturday when Skins kick-off their season at Upritchard Park in Bangor, where he’ll be keeping a close eye on their defence as ‘Backs Coach’.

The 28-year-old, who has made 71 caps for Ulster and four appearances for Ireland, was offered the chance to link up with the Skins, and while coaching is new to him, he’s up the challenge.

“I would go down to Belfast when Conor [Keys] was coaching them,” Baloucoune explained.

“I thought this was a good time to have a look at coaching and see if I enjoy it or not and help the club out a bit. It’s a new experience and I’m learning as I go and I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“I’m not the loudest person but I’ve played rugby enough to be able to show boys the experiences that I’ve learned, from the likes of Keith Earls who I’ve trained with, and pass on that knowledge.”

In April, Baloucoune returned to the pitch after 11 months out due to injury, scoring in Ulster’s victory over Stormers in the United Rugby Championship. But during the game, he suffered another injury.

The province are set to kick-off their new campaign on Friday, September 26, against Dragons at the Affidea Stadium and Baloucoune has been leaving no stone unturned in a bid to get fit.

“I’m doing rehab running and getting back to a new block of training,” said the 28-year-old.

“Ulster have been good throughout and I’ve been down with the IRFU physios as well getting some treatment and other plans put in place to try and get back to full fitness.

“It can be a tough place getting back fit. You have to do a lot of running and training by yourself. I didn’t feel that I was part of the team, but hopefully I’m getting back into the swing of things now.”

Baloucoune was recently rewarded with a new two-year contract at Ulster.

He’s determined to get back on the pitch and prove that he can play a big part in Ulster’s bid to win the United Rugby Championship this season, which starts in less that four weeks.

“I want to put a marker down and get back to where I was playing at,” explained Baloucoune.

“Mark Sexton has joined up with Richie [Murphy] as a coach and the attack looks really positive for the year ahead so I’m really looking forward to it and want to play a part in it.”

While his focus is firmly on Ulster, Baloucoune is also holding out hope for an Ireland recall.

“It’s always in the back of my head,” said the Enniskillen rugby player.

“It’s important to get on the pitch and play for Ulster week in and week out. It gives me a bit of confidence that I am still going down to the IRFU. It means they must still have an interest.”

While Baloucoune admits that the past two years have been extremely challenging, he remains committed to get back to his best form on the pitch, while helping the Skins on the sideline.

“I didn’t think I was going to be a rugby player, but once I got the opportunity, I loved it,” he said.

“I’m a bit older so I’m trying to play a different role now and trying to teach the young ones coming through and play more of a leadership role. I love training every day and I love playing rugby.”