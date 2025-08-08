Ballinamallard ready to kick-off new season

Ballinamallard United manager Mark Stafford feels he’s “become more used to the management side of things” as he prepares to enter his second full season in charge of the Mallards.

After taking up the role ahead of the 24-25 campaign following the departure of Tommy Canning, Stafford is still a relative novice in the managerial game, but he thinks he’s learning as he goes.

“I wouldn’t say it’s getting any easier. However, I do feel that I’ve become more used to the management side of things,” Stafford said.

“This year I’ve had more time to plan pre-season properly and I feel more prepared going into this season, both in terms of incorporating what we wanted to include in our schedule and identifying what we would like to do differently from the last campaign.”

No fewer than six new faces have entered the Ballinamallard fold during pre-season. Stafford felt was it important that he refreshed his squad for the coming season.

“It’s important to blend fresh blood into the group each year, every changing room needs that otherwise things can go stale,” the Mallards manager said.

“It helps keep things fresh and provides competition for places. All the new arrivals that have come in have acquitted themselves well.”

But despite Stafford having a larger pool of players to pick from, he knows that this can soon change.

“After an extensive injury list last year, we know that things can change quickly, and players can end up playing more games than expected,” he explained.

“I’m just hoping that all players stay fit and there’s good competition for places all season.”

For Stafford, he feels that everything is starting to come together at the right time following an impressive win over Linfield, with Tommy Connolly, James McGrath and Nathan Sherry all scoring.

“I’ve been pleased with pre-season. The players have put in a huge effort in training. In terms of performances, they weren’t there in some games, but we have improved,” added the Mallards manager.

“There are a lot of new players in the group this year, and it takes them time to gel. It’s moving in the right direction.

“The Linfield game was a big occasion for the club and it was nice to put on a performance. It was also great to see Nathan Sherry get on the scoresheet after all his injury troubles.”

The NI Football League (NIFL) made a significant announcement late last month regarding the restructuring of the football pyramid.

Significantly, as part of the restructure, there will be no relegation from the Championship this season. Stafford is keen to avoid complacency setting into his squad.

“We want to make sure that the season doesn’t end up being a dead rubber for us,” insisted Stafford.

“We will still be putting ourselves under pressure to perform and get results. It’s going to be another very difficult and challenging season.

“We don’t want to be floating around the bottom places in the league. We will be ensuring that the players remain focused.”

Despite no threat of relegation, Stafford is demanding an improvement on last season’s eighth place finish, a campaign which seen Ballinamallard battle against finishing in the relegation places.

“We don’t want to be in the same situation that we were in last season, fighting at the wrong end of the table,” he explained.

“We want to be more difficult to beat and concede fewer soft goals. We have the players to create chances, it’s just about keeping the ball out of our net.

“Then, perhaps, we can do something in the league this season.”