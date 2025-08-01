Back-to-school costs push Fermanagh families into debt

FAMILIES across Fermanagh and the North are facing mounting financial pressures as back-to-school expenses continue to spiral, according to new research from the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

The study, conducted by i-Reach in June 2025 with responses from 544 parents, found that nearly seven in ten (68 percent) view the cost of sending children back to school as a major financial burden.

On average, primary school parents now spend £947 per child, while parents of secondary school pupils are paying up to £1,094 — a sharp increase from previous years.

Most concerningly, the research found that 36 percent of parents are forced into debt to meet these costs, with nearly one in five (19 percent) incurring debts exceeding £500.

Fermanagh Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has highlighted the significant financial strain that back-to-school costs place on local families, particularly those already struggling with debt.

“Most of the clients are dependent upon benefits for income and their normal daily living costs are often more than their income so that the additional costs of school return are very significant for them,” CAP manager Jonathan Hayward said.

“Obviously the big item is the school uniform and we are grateful that we can signpost them to The Church Mouse Shop in Enniskillen which has a wide selection of ‘pre-loved’ uniforms available for very little or no cost.

“This can be a real help for many families and especially those who are in a difficult financial situation for whom just the other costs- materials, school trips etc. are a real challenge.”

Martin Fisher from ILCU said this year’s findings clearly illustrate the ongoing struggle families face with back-to-school costs, resulting in debt and difficult financial decisions.

“It’s particularly concerning that parents continue to rely on credit cards, money lenders, and ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes to cover these expenses. Such borrowing can quickly lead to escalating debts and hidden charges, compounding financial stress,” he added.

“We’re particularly concerned about the ongoing sacrifices parents must make, from essential clothing and educational activities to cutting back on household necessities like food. This indicates that the wider financial challenges faced by households are deepening.”

The research also highlighted the range of expenses contributing to the financial strain on families.

