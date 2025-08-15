+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Assault and public order charges

Posted: 4:05 pm August 15, 2025

A CONTEST date is to be fixed in relation to charges from an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted.
Jack Robinson (20) from Old Post Way, Tamlaght is accused of causing actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour, in connection to an incident on December 27, 2024 at the Diamond, Enniskillen.
Robinson pleaded not guilty to both charges.

