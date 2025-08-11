Alan completes 60k challenge for charity

FERMANAGH man Alan Taylor has completed a remarkable endurance challenge – running 5km every four hours for 48 hours – to mark the 60th anniversary of a local childcare service and raise vital funds for SANDS, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

Alan, who works at the Fermanagh Early Years Childcare Centre, initially suggested the idea in jest during a conversation with colleagues about how to mark the organisation’s milestone.

“We were just chatting about ideas and I jokingly said, ‘What about running 60km? Do a 5k every four hours for 48 hours.’ My boss took it on board and I had to start training for it then,” Alan laughed.

What began as a light-hearted suggestion soon turned into a powerful community event.

Staff from the centre, local running groups, and supporters from across Fermanagh came out to join Alan on his runs over the course of the weekend.

“We all took part in it over the weekend, all the staff took part and the running community, all the different running groups around Fermanagh took part in the runs it was unbelievable to have people coming out who only started running 5kms weeks ago and running alongside elite runners who have been running maybe 20 or 30 different marathons and we were all just running around chatting each other and it was lovely,” he said.

Each 5km leg brought new supporters, smiles, and encouragement. For Alan, the camaraderie and community spirit made the challenge possible.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of all the people coming out and helping me through it,” he said. “I’m just starting to come to terms with what I’ve done.”

The challenge also served a deeper purpose—raising funds for SANDS, which supports families affected by the death of a baby. The charity also works to improve bereavement care and funds vital research aimed at reducing stillbirths and neonatal deaths.

“We are well over £2,500 and that’s not counting the gift aid on top of that so we are going well,” Alan said.

Alan’s achievement has not only helped celebrate six decades of Early Years’ impact but also raised awareness and support for a charity making a difference in the lives of grieving families.