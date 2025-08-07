Aimee ‘happy’ to sign for Shamrock Rovers

FIVEMILETOWN footballer Aimee Neal said she is hoping to “be consistent” and get some game time this season with Shamrock Rovers after she signed a deal to join the Dublin-based club.

The 21-year-old agreed to join the Irish Women’s Premier Division side from Glentoran where she has risen through the ranks and earned a reputation as one of the top defenders in the North.

Neal, who previously represented Northern Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level, signed for Glentoran last year, having previously played for Sion Swifts and Lisburn Rangers.

Advertisement

She has now agreed to transfer to Shamrock Rovers, who currently sit fifth place in the Irish Women’s Premier Division, with a league match against Galway United on Friday (August 8).

Speaking to Shamrock Rovers after her transfer, Neal said she wants to make her mark.

“Shamrock Rovers is a very big club and I’m happy to be here,” the Fivemiletown player said.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about it and whenever Steph [Stephanie Zambra, Shamrock Rovers head coach] got in contact with me, it was take the opportunity with both hands.”

The local footballer is hoping to use her experience of playing with Glentoran and Northern Ireland to help Shamrock Rovers as they bid to win the Irish Women’s Premier Division title.

“It was the perfect time for me to move down here and experience the league,” said Neal.

“I can play four at the back or three at the back. I was playing with Glentoran with three at the back. Preferably I would be centre of the three but I’ve played four at the back all my life.

Advertisement

“For me, personally, I’m hoping to get minutes in the tank and be consistent in the team.”

Shamrocks Rovers manager, Stephanie Zambra, feels Neal will add a lot to the squad.

“Aimee’s a strong, competitive defender who will bring real competition and quality to our backline. From our conversations, it’s clear she has a fantastic mindset,” Zambra said.

“She’s eager to learn, improve, and contribute to the squad. I’m looking forward to getting her into training and helping her hit the ground running.”