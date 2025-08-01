Aghadrumsee come from behind to triumph

B McCAFFREY & SONS ERNE CUP DIVISION 2 FINAL

Aghadrumsee 1-15 Devenish 1-13

AGHADRUMSEE came from four points down at half-time to claim the Reserve Division 2 league title at a wind-swept MacNean Park in Belcoo last Saturday evening.

Devenish had control of proceedings early on and by the 20th minute they held a 0-9 to 0-1 lead.

However Aghadrumsee surged back into contention and through Aidan Durnien and Aidan Bannon the margin was whittled down to four at the break, 0-9 to 0-5.

A Martin Doherty goal on 49 minutes stretched Devenish four ahead but Aghadrumsee came right back and a goal from Enda McCabe set up a grandstand finish.

Devenish, who had a colossal performance throughout from Barry Mulrone, could not hold out and late scores from Enda McCabe and James Flanagan gave Aghadrumsee the victory and two league titles in two years.

Devenish raced into an early three point lead after Jarlath O’Brien hit a two pointer before a single point to give his side the early

lead.

The wind was certainly a factor throughout this game but it was Devenish who had the advantage in the opening half as they made good use of it. Further points from Daniel McGovern (two point free), Cormac Burns and Sean Treacy moved them well clear. Aghadrumsee hit a sole point from Aidan Durnien but Devenish kept knocking over points as Cormac Burns and Martin Doherty made it 0-9 to 0-1.

A superb two pointer from Aidan Durnien was quickly followed by two pointed frees by Aidan Bannon and by the break Aghadrumsee will have been pleased to be going in only four behind, 0-9 to 0-5.

Daniel Crudden and a two pointer from Aidan Durnien gave Aghadrumsee the boost they needed for the second half, while a Daniel McGovern free was responded to by a Enda McCabe two pointer.

Martin Doherty pounced for a goal for Devenish on 49 minutes after brilliant work by Barry Mulrone, before Ruairi O’Brien registered leaving it 1-11 to 0-10.

Aghadrumsee though didn’t seem to hesitate as James Flanagan and Aidan Durnien (free) pointed while it got even better for them when Aidan Durnien did brilliantly to go past two players before setting up Enda McCabe to hit his side’s only goal of the game and to give Aghadrumsee the lead, 1-12 to 1-11.

Barry Mulrone, Aidan Durnien and Daniel McGovern (free) all tagged on points over the next five minutes but it was Aghadrumsee who would finish the stronger as late points from Enda McCabe and James Flanagan was enough to see them over the line after a frantic finish.

Referee: Nigel Sweeney (Belcoo)