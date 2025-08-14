A poignant season ahead for new look Rangers

IT’S been a summer unlike any other for Enniskillen Rangers. The sudden loss of Michael Kerr, the man who shaped a decade of success, has left a profound mark.

New manager Darren Higginbotham faces the unenviable task of building a new-look squad to take Rangers forward into the new Fermanagh & Western season – a process he acknowledges “will take time”.

Despite the weight of recent events, Higginbotham is encouraged by the spirit within the squad.

“There’s a lot of reasons why every game’s important this year,” he says.

“It really has been a difficult pre-season, but I must give full credit to the players. For what’s been put in front of them, they’ve been outstanding to a man.

“It’s a really good changing room full of guys who want to be successful. Last season didn’t go how anybody probably expected it to for Rangers and this season it’s important that we respond.”

The squad itself is notably refreshed. Midfielder Matthew “Dicko” Dickson brings “high energy” and “unpredictability,” traits Higginbotham values highly, while newly acquired right-back Jamie Edwards has “been outstanding over pre-season,” according to the boss.

Goalkeeper Joel Peden and left-back Conor Rippey are also “critical” figures returning to the fold after long-term injuries.

“These guys know how to win big games, win trophies, and having people like that in the changing room is crucial if you’re to be successful,” says Higginbotham.

He also highlights the leadership of Jamie Robinson, Stuary Rainey and the returning Justin Palmer.

“Especially early on, they’re going to need to stand up and be our senior guys – and they’re more than capable of that.

“They’ve been excellent in pre-season too, and overall, I couldn’t ask for more. We’ve added players at a good age, like Garvan Quigley and Colm McNally. And we’re thinking of tomorrow with players like Curtis Ferguson, Rhys Williamson, and Kyle Derry set to come front and centre. We’re ready to get going.”