HomeHeadline£80K of suspected cocaine seized in Enniskillen

£80K of suspected cocaine seized in Enniskillen

Posted: 4:44 pm August 15, 2025

£80,000 of suspected cocaine was seized in Enniskillen yesterday evening, Thursday 14th August.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch investigating drugs criminality have seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and arrested three men following the stop and search of a vehicle in Enniskillen yesterday evening, Thursday 14th August.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “At around 7.50pm, officers, assisted by Road Policing Unit officers based in Enniskillen and Omagh, observed suspicious activity after a vehicle entered the Sycamore Drive area of the town.

“They located a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £80,000, and arrested three men aged 24, 34 and 64, on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

“The 24-year-old man and the 64-year-old man were further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

“The 34-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

“All three men have since been released bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

DI McCamley continued: “We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

