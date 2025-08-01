50 years of the Mallards- Anniversary Book Launch

AS Ballinamallard United Football Club celebrates fifty years since its reformation in 1975, a 460-page A4 hardback coffee table book packed with stories, tables, photos and QR code footage from down the years has been written to commemorate this special occasion.

Affectionately known as “the Mallards” or “the Mighty Ducks,” the club’s roots run deep. The first mention of football in the village dates to 1892. The book gives a proud nod to those early years until 1962, when the club dissolved.

The club’s rebirth in 1975 was sparked by the vision of local men, such as Ken Fallis, Billy Aiken, Billy Eaton, Noel Fallis, Robert Boyle, Dennis Nixon, Teddy Elliott, John Rhodes, and Sammy Shaw. Billy Aiken became the first Chairman, serving a decade, while Tommy Fisher became the club’s first President, a role proudly carried on by his son Ernie from his passing in 2001 to the present day.

From humble beginnings with a few lads, a ball, and a grazing field, Ballinamallard United has soared through the ranks, from Division Four of the Fermanagh and Western League to the Premiership and an unforgettable Irish Cup Final. It’s a true Roy of the Rovers tale: full of grit, glory, and a few ruffled feathers along the way.

The book chronicles the club’s journey, divided into 10 sections that cover the club’s key periods. Rising through the Fermanagh and Western, to making the brave decision to move into the Irish B Division in 1990/91 and winning the Intermediate Cup under the late great Greg Turley in the 1994/95 season. Winning Championship Division 2 in 2002/03 and then moving into the Premiership in 2012/13 after winning the Championship 1 and reaching the Irish Cup final in 2019.

The Mallards have consistently delivered success across all ages. Over the years, the adult (men and women) teams have accumulated an impressive 28 winners’ medals (11 league titles and 17 cups), excluding four summer competition cups, such as the Coffey Cup, Fivemiletown Cup, and Lady of the Lake Cups. A further 18 runners-up medals have also been achieved.

In 1996, the youth setup was transformed with the creation of the Ballinamallard United Youth Academy, led by visionaries like John Quinn and Whitey Anderson. Under the long-standing chairmanship of Mervyn Smyth, the Academy became a cornerstone of the club — now nurturing over 350 young players aged 4 to 18.

From here, stars have risen: Roy Carroll (Manchester United and Northern Ireland), Andy Little (Rangers and NI), and more recently, Casey Howe (Nottingham Forest and NI) and Sean Corry (Derby County).

The youth academy at BUFC remains one of the finest in the country. Over 150 cups and trophies have been won since 1996. Including the U18s thrice winning the Irish League’s top youth competition, the Harry Cavan Youth Cup, winning the IFA Youth League Cup, major National League Titles, National Youth League, BKYL, Foyle Cups, Craigavon Cup and Barcelona Cup.

The Fireside Chats and Reflections sections from notable Mallards down the years give this book a personal feel. From muddy boots to magical goals, village banter to top-flight drama, this Golden Jubilee Book captures it all.

It’s packed with stories that will make you laugh, cheer, and maybe even shed a tear — from tea in the toilets broadcast live on national radio, to sawdust-lined pitches, steam trains rolling past Ferney Park, and the days when a few pints and a cigarette were pre-match rituals. You’ll meet unforgettable characters, relive iconic matches, and witness how “The Blue Flag” kept flying high through every triumph and trial.

Beyond the pitch, Ballinamallard United has remained deeply rooted in its community. From the development of Ferney Park and Fisher Park to the opening of the Village Stand and the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2016, the club’s legacy is one of unwavering commitment to village life.

With bonus features including QR codes for videos and extended content, this commemorative edition seamlessly blends past and present in a way that has never been done before.

Still not Convinced! How about a 60-page exclusive memoir from Tommy Fisher MBE, JP — war veteran, successful entrepreneur, and community icon. A man who survived a WWII prisoner-of-war camp, earned multiple military honours, and built Fisher Engineering into an internationally acclaimed company. His personal story is one of resilience, humour, humility, and quiet heroism — filled with life lessons that resonate far beyond sport, business, or war.

This book is more than just about football. It’s about a village team rooted in its community. It delves into history. It reveals the many characters. It has many entertaining stories beyond football.

So, whether you’re a football fan, a history buff, or just love a good yarn, this book is a must-read. Football may be the thread — but the real fabric is community, pride, passion, and perseverance.”

The book, which has been produced by the professionalism of clubman Professor Trevor Cadden will be launched on Thursday 7th August at 7.30pm in Ballinamallard United Clubhouse, with guest David Jeffrey MBE.

The Club have a busy few weeks with Premiership Champions Linfield playing a pre-season this Saturday 2nd August at 3pm; book launch on Thursday 7th August; week long exhibition in the Clubhouse starting Friday 8th August; NIFL season commences Saturday 9th August with an away fixture to Ards and Saturday 16th August is the first home fixture of the season when they play Harland & Wolff Welders.