Youthful Belcoo no match for Erne Gaels

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Erne Gaels 3-25 Belcoo0-2

IN a hugely one-sided clash at Pairc na hEirne it was Erne Gaels who made it two wins from two with a mammoth 32 point victory over Belcoo.

Erne Gaels were on top throughout and actually held Belcoo scoreless in the first half, 1-15 to 0-0.

Declan Bonner’s side didn’t slow down in the second half with the likes of Dan McCann and Tommy McCaffrey scoring heavily.

It’s not going well for Belcoo at the moment, Peter Clarke’s young side have now conceded 3-19 and 3-25 in their opening two games, and on the horizon they have Teemore, Enniskillen and Derrygonnelly to come.

The opening goal of the game came early as Dan McCann set up Padraig Johnston for the only goal of the opening half before a Brian Ryder 45’ made it a four point game.

Tommy McCaffrey, Dan McCann (two pointer) and Tommy McCaffrey all registered further scores as the home side started with real intent.

Ultan O’Reilly and Martin Gilfedder added further points and by the quarter mark the lead was ten, 1-7 to 0-0.

Ryan Lyons showed real awareness to float over a two pointer before further scores from the home side arrived via Jack McCann, Odhran Johnston and Dan McCann. Belcoo just had no answers to the ferocity of the Erne Gaels attack.

The attacking assault continued in the final few minutes of the opening half with scores from Tommy McCaffrey, Oisin Kelm and Dan McCann.

Dan McCann and Martin Gilfedder hit early second half points for the home team, while at the other end Belcoo finally conjured up points as Michael Burns and Eoin Corrigan split the posts for the visitors.

Erne Gaels scoring though did not slow up as Tommy McCaffrey pounced for a second goal before further points from Ryan Lyons, Michael Og McGarrigle and Dan McCann (two pointer).

Dan McCann was really on a different level during the game as he hit another two pointer before two further single points as the gulf between the sides grew further.

Right at the end Erne Gaels recorded a third goal as Tommy McCaffrey danced his way through before finishing neatly to the back of the net.

The Belleek side now travel to Enniskillen this Friday before an intriguing clash next Tuesday away to Derrygonnelly.

Referee – Oliver McShea (Enniskillen Gaels)