Young Fermanagh Junior star Luca set for a busy period

DESPITE his relative youth, Fermanagh’s Luca Hall already has a football CV to rival most.

Part of a successful Ballinamallard United team, representing his country, moving to a prestigious national academy – and now gearing up for his second crack at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI.

A humble, hard-working young man, Hall hasn’t forgotten where it began.

“I joined Ballinamallard United when I was five and was fortunate to be part of a very successful team, winning two Craigavon Cup’s and the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup in 2022.

“I have also represented Northern Ireland at youth level, captaining the team at the Everton tournament and receiving Northern Ireland player of the match against Spain.

“It was a great experience to play for my country.”

Now an exciting, life-changing move awaits Luca in September.

“I’ve been offered a place on the prestigious JD National Academy based in Campbell College, Belfast. I will train full-time during the week. I’ve also signed with Crusaders in Belfast, where I will continue my football development.”

The Maguiresbridge native is entering his second SuperCupNI tournament, having been part of Ciaran Black’s historic Junior squad last year.

“Last year was an amazing experience. I learned a lot, both on and off the pitch, from the more experienced players,” he recalled.

“Playing big names like Rangers and getting results kept morale high in the group and helped us towards achieving an overall seventh-place finish – a best-ever finish for a Fermanagh Junior side.”

Preparations for this year’s tournament have been far from ideal for the talented midfielder, with injury restricting his involvement in pre-tournament training and matches.

Hall, however, has come back to full fitness at just the right time, getting his first minutes at the George Henderson tournament in June and scoring in a recent victory over Tummery Athletic u15s.

“Personally, this year has not went the way that I would have liked,” says Hall, candidly.

“I picked up a groin injury while in Spain with Northern Ireland and have missed out on some preparation. I have been back playing in more recent matches though and I have been involved as much as possible.

“We have been preparing for the tournament in lots of different ways. The team have had a bonding day at the Share Centre, recovery sessions in Derrygonelly and Gareth and the coaches have put in a lot of work to help improve us as a team for the SuperCupNI.”

Given the prominence of the SuperCupNI as a prestigious international youth tournament, big name opponents are always guaranteed.

A 2-1 victory over Rangers last year was arguably the highlight of the week for Fermanaghlast time out.

Now, it’s the team from the East End of Glasgow that has caught the eye of the new Crusaders recruit ahead of this year’s tournament.

“Playing another big name in Celtic this year stands out for me. If we got a result against them, that would be the highlight of the week.

“Of course, the more wins we get the better, but I am also looking forward to spending a week away with all the boys and having plenty of craic!”

Hall referred to learning from the more experienced player’s during last year’s campaign. Now he is one of those experienced heads, alongside Aodhán McGranaghan, Shea McManus and Kaden McGovern, who are all in their second year with the Juniors.

Like Luca last year, many of this year’s squad will be playing in their first SuperCupNI. And Hall has this sound advice for his debuting teammates:

“Work hard, play with confidence, enjoy the experience of playing against the big teams, in front of your family and supporters and embrace representing your county on the big stage.”