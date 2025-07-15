Yellow thunderstorm warning for Fermanagh

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in effect for Fermanagh today.
“Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms may cause disruption in a few places, especially to travel, with isolated surface water flooding,” Met Éireann has said.
The warning is valid from 11:00 Tuesday 15/07/2025 to 17:00 Tuesday 15/07/2025
Posted: 12:13 pm July 15, 2025