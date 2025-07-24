Women’s Aid responds to Maguiresbridge tragedy

Woman’s aid have realised a statement following the deaths of Vanessa Whyte and her two children Sara and James in Maguiresbridge yesterday.

In a statement released this afternoon, Woman’s Aid NI expressed its “deepest sympathies and heartfelt sorrow” to the loved ones of Vanessa, Sara and James.

“To the wider Fermanagh community, please know we are thinking of you all at this time of unimaginable grief. While we cannot begin to comprehend your pain , please know that we stand with you,” they said.

Advertisement

“Vanessa is the 28th adult woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020 , the vast majority of whom were killed in their own homes.

“Her daughter, Sara, was just 13 years old. Her son, James, was only 14.”

The Police have appealed to anyone that has any information that may assist them with their investigation, please contact the PSNI by dialling 101.