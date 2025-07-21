Woman told ‘IRA’ would come for her, court hears

A FIVEMILETOWN man who made threats to kill a woman and said he’d ‘set the IRA upon her’ has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court, Stephen McDaid (35), of Spout Road, faced charges of breaching a restraining order and possession of an offensive weapon, on two separate occasions.

The first offence occurred on December 29, 2023, when a woman contacted police after McDaid appeared at her back door.

At the time she had a restraining order against McDaid, which was imposed just days before the breach.

She claimed that McDaid told her, “I’ll get the IRA to come for you” after she told him to go away. He then threatened to kill her if she called the police.

Officers later attended his address and arrested him. He denied the offence at interview, claiming he was at home. However, there was no evidence to support this claim.

Then, on June 22, 2024, police were called to McDaid’s address following reports that the defendant had brandished a firearm during a fight.

When police arrived McDaid was found outside, shirtless and with dried blood on his face.

No firearm was located however knuckle dusters were found.

Judge Rafferty handed the Fivemiletown man concurrent four-month sentences, suspended for two years, with a stern warning not to contact the woman.

A fresh restraining order of two years was also imposed in favour of the victim.