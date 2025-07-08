Western Trust respond to consultation timing concern

The Western Trust has respond to criticism about the timing and handling of the public consultation regarding the permanent removal of Emergency General Surgery at the South West Acute Hospital.

The ‘Herald previously reported today that campaign group SOAS had called for the Trust to reconsider the timing of the consultation.

In response, the Western Trust responded saying that they took advice from the Patient Client Council (PCC) regarding consultation/engagement processes.

A Spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) said, “The Western Trust took advice from the Patient Client Council (PCC) regarding consultation/engagement processes when developing our consultation plans for the proposed permanent change of Emergency General Surgery in the Western Trust area.

“The learning from the previous town hall event approach that was used when undergoing the consultation on the temporary change in early 2023 has shown us that it did not work and therefore we are trying a different approach on this occasion.

“Considering the advice, we propose to take a more targeted engagement approach with key stakeholders and groups during a 14 week consultation period. This will be in addition to two public sessions and a virtual online event. The details for these events will be advertised in the local media and published on our website www.westerntrust.hscni.net

“The Trust is keen to hear from all sections of the local communities and we will be open to new ideas and approaches to engagement to ensure we listen to every voice. We will consider any new ways for consulting and engaging as we move forward through the 14 week period.”