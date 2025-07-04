Walkers raise health fears as dog fouling continues

DOG fouling is continuing to cause a stink across the county, with residents becoming increasingly fearful of the health dangers it poses.

Areas such as the Loughshore Path at Bellanaleck, Killyfole Lake, the Broadmeadow, and athe Derrychara Playing Fields in Enniskillen have been identified by the local council as dog fouling ‘hot spots.’

Despite the extent of the problem, however, enforcement appears to have been largely ineffective.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed that from 2022 to 2025, only 12 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for dog fouling – all during a three-month period when a private contractor, WISE, was employed.

Local dog walkers have voiced growing frustration, citing the health risks posed, particularly to children. They believe dog fouling creates a breeding ground for disease and hygiene hazards.

Josie McClelland believes the issue makes it hard for her to stay safe in public.

She said, “I hate coming into Enniskillen because of this issue. I have to dodge around mess constantly. I use a walker, and if it gets on the wheels, it’s very upsetting.

“I’m fed up. I can’t stop and chat because I have to keep looking down. If I track it into my home, it ends up on my carpets. I also visit my husband in a care home and I worry about bringing germs in there too.

“People need to realise how much this affects others. It might not bother some, but for me, it’s very stressful. The main Tempo Road is scandalous.”

Another frequent dog walker, Rosleen McMahon said, “I live near a school in Lisbellaw, and the footpaths are in a terrible state.

“People walk their dogs and don’t clean up.

“Kids walk that route to school, and they risk picking up harmful germs.”

Many locals believe the solution is simple – residents must take collective responsibility and act more considerately for the sake of the community.

The council stated that enforcement officers continue daily patrols across the district. However, it noted that dog-fouling-specific costs cannot be separated from the broader environmental services budget.

It also confirmed that no money has been spent on external patrols since 2022.