Visitors Belnaleck beat Belleek on the road

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Erne Gaels 2-12 Belnaleck 2-15

GARVAN Quigley left it late for his side striking a few vital scores down the home straight as Belnaleck caused a mini-shock in defeating Erne Gaels last Friday evening.

A goal by Odhran Johnston just after the break had eased the hosts 2-9 to 1-6 ahead but they managed only three points after this.

Declan Bonner’s side have now lost two games in a row and they will hope to stop the rot this coming Friday when they face another tricky clash away to Irvinestown, while Belnaleck head to Teemore.

Belnaleck full-forward Dermot Lewsley hit the opening goal of the game after just two minutes, however the home side responded positively with a superb two pointer from Barry McCann before two neat Shane Rooney points from play moved the home side ahead, 0-4 to 1-0.

Bryan Owens pointed on 12 minutes after Garvan Quigley did well, while the home team jumped in front again thanks to scores from Barry McCann and Seamus Ryder.

Quigley levelled matters on 17 minutes with a two pointer, but Erne Gaels upped their game and a point from Barry McCann was soon followed by Erne Gaels hitting the first of their goals. Shane Rooney did well to finish neatly after Tommy McCaffrey had set him up, leaving it 1-7 to 1-3 on 21 minutes.

Barry McCann and Shane Rooney added further scores to put six between the sides but the away team narrowed the deficit before the half time whistle. Darragh McGurn pointed twice before a Kane Connor score made it 1-9 to 1-6 at the interval in Belleek.

Odhran Johnston found the net just two minutes into the second half to make it a six point game but Belnaleck replied with a goal of their own just 95 seconds later. Lewsley collected possesion brilliantly before turning and finding the back of the net.

Quigley and Tommy McCaffrey then exchanged scores before a terrific solo effort from Aoghan Kelm moved Erne Gaels 2-11 to 2-7 clear.

Glenn Treacy and Garvan Quigley put over scores before Oisin Kelm and Dan O’Connor exchanged white flags as the game went into the final ten minutes.

Bryan Owens pointed again on 54 minutes to draw the game level before Quigley stepped up confidently in the 59th minute to drill over a two pointer to send Belnaleck into the lead, 2-12 to 2-14.

Erne Gaels tried to work a goal but instead it was Belnaleck who broke away and Quigley was on hand to point a free from the right to make it a three point game ensuring Belnaleck had done enough to claim a valuable win.

Referee – Eoin Murphy (Derrylin)