Vigil in Maguiresbridge for Vanessa, Sara and James

A community vigil will take place tomorrow, Friday 25 July, in the grounds of Maguiresbridge Primary School to honour the victims of Wednesday’s fatal shooting.

Local residents are expected to gather in solidarity to remember those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

“The Village Rural Development Association’ feel it is important that our close knit community have an opportunity come together and support each other at this difficult time,” a spokesperson from the association said.

“The governors of Maguiresbridge Primary School (which James and Sara attended) have kindly agreed to allow us the use of their facilities over the coming days.”

A book of condolence will be opened, in the school hall on Friday 11am-9pm and Saturday 11am to 5pm. A vigil will then be held in the school grounds on Friday evening at 7pm.

“Everyone welcome. This is an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief,” they added.