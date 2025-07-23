+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUPDATE: Fatal shooting incident in Maguiresbridge

UPDATE: Fatal shooting incident in Maguiresbridge

Posted: 11:33 am July 23, 2025

Fermanagh police have confirmed two people have died and two people have been taken to hospital in the shooting incident in Maguiresbridge this morning. 

In a statement issued a short time ago, a PSNI spokesman said, “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

“We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Advertisement

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public. A further update will follow in due course.” 

Local MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the news. 

“Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP.

“I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.

“Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

“I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident.”

MLA Diana Armstrong also expressed her condolences to those involved. 

Advertisement
“Heartbreaking and distressing news from Maguiresbridge this morning. The loss of life and the serious injuries reported have shocked the local community,” said Ms Armstrong. 
 
“My office has been in contact with the PSNI this morning and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely. The Emergency services acted swiftly and professionally.
 
“My thoughts are with the families of those affected and with everyone in this rural local community as they come to terms with this tragedy. I ask that the public allow space for the investigation to proceed and respect the privacy of those involved at this difficult time.” 
 

Related posts:

Two dead in Maguiresbridge incident Sudden death in Enniskillen ‘not treated as suspicious’ Fermanagh road closed due to car collision

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:33 am July 23, 2025
Top
Advertisement