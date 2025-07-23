UPDATE: Fatal shooting incident in Maguiresbridge

Fermanagh police have confirmed two people have died and two people have been taken to hospital in the shooting incident in Maguiresbridge this morning.

In a statement issued a short time ago, a PSNI spokesman said, “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

“We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public. A further update will follow in due course.”

Local MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the news.

“Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP.

“I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.

“Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

“I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident.”

MLA Diana Armstrong also expressed her condolences to those involved.

“Heartbreaking and distressing news from Maguiresbridge this morning. The loss of life and the serious injuries reported have shocked the local community,” said Ms Armstrong.