Two Enniskillen men convicted of drug-supply charges

Two Enniskillen men have been sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court on Wednesday, 9th July, after both were convicted of a number of drug-supply charges.

It follows a proactive search of a Range Rover in Enniskillen under the Misuse of Drugs Act on the afternoon of 7th January 2022. A package behind the driver’s seat was found to contain approximately £12,000 cash in a vacuum-sealed bag. The cash was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Frederick (Derek) McCordick, aged 42, was later charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, namely cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, four counts of possession of criminal property, one count of concealing criminal property and of converting criminal property. He has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

As part of this proactive operation, a search was carried out of an address in the Derrin Road area of Enniskillen two weeks later on 21st January 2022. Cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated street value of around £3,000, were seized alongside drug-supply paraphernalia.

Calvin Holden, aged 25, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, namely cannabis, three counts of possession and one count of converting criminal property. This week, he was sentenced to a three year probation order.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “This sentencing shows that police remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

“Teams within our Economic Crime Unit, District Support Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team work collaboratively to stop drugs dealers who extensively ply their trade in County Fermanagh and across Northern Ireland.

“Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.”

Information can be given directly to police by calling 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org