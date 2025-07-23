Two dead in Maguiresbridge incident

TWO people are understood to have died in an incident in Maguiresbridge this morning, with a road near the Fermanagh village currently locked down.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance NI, have attended the scene on the Drummeer Road this morning after a 999 call was made from the home.

It is believed a firearm was involved in the incident, which is understood to be of a domestic nature. The road remains closed and police remain at the scene.

Earlier this morning, the PSNI issued the following statement, “The Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge, is currently closed to road users. Please be aware that this may lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road.”

The police said a short time ago (11am) that they had nothing to add at this time, and an update would be issued “in due course.”

Local MLA Deborah Erskine said, “There is an ongoing incident on the Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge. It is currently closed to road users. Please be aware that this may lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road.

“I have been speaking to police this morning. An update will follow in due course. Please do not speculate or provide commentary below, while police carry out their work.”

The NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) has said it was called to the scene shortly after 8.20am this morning (July 23), in response to a 999 call.

“NIAS dispatched 3 Emergency Ambulances, 1 Rapid Response Paramedic, 2 Ambulance Officers and an Ambulance Doctor to the incident. Ambulance control also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS team on board, to attend

“Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Air Ambulance and another to South West Acute Hospital by Ambulance.”