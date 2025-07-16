Trust announces ‘reset’ of SWAH consultation

The Western Trust has announced this afternoon that, after “listening to public opinion” it is now “in the process of resetting” its approach to the consultation on the permanent removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the South West Acute Hospital.

As reported earlier today by the ‘Herald, there had been calls for the consultation process to be paused following concern and confusion in the local community. You can read more on that here.

This afternoon the Trust issued the following statement:

“The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) following a high level risk assessment, in the interest of public safety and due to the anticipated numbers attending took the decision on 11 July 2025 to postpone the first consultation event for the proposed changes to Emergency General Surgery in the Trust area at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen on Tuesday 15 July 2025.

“The Trust issued a postponement notice on the 11 July 2025 to all those who registered on the Eventbrite system and communicated this publicly through the media, online channels and public representatives.

“Regrettably a follow up automated reminder was issued in error via the Eventbrite system on 15 July 2025 to those people who had registered for the Killyhevlin event after the event had been postponed. The Trust took immediate steps to make contact with the people who received this reminder to alert them to the error. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“Given this week’s developments and listening to public opinion the Trust is now in the process of resetting its consultation approach and have decided to postpone the planned event at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry/Londonderry on 17 July 2025. We want to ensure the consultation is inclusive and engaging for all individuals, groups and organisations.

“The Trust wants to engage with as many people as possible in in a meaningful and engaging way and provide the time and space for them to have their voices heard.

“Information with respect to next steps will be published as soon as details have been confirmed.”